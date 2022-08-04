In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Santro Comparison