In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs i20 N Line Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|I20 n line
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3