In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-