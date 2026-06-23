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HomeCompare CarsC3 vs Creta [2020-2024]

Citroen C3 vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Creta [2020-2024]
BrandCitroenHyundai
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Driving Range
579 Km1050
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl21
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm190
Length
3981 mm4300
Wheelbase
2540 mm2610
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1635
Width
1733 mm1790
Bootspace
315 litres433
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
-No
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-No
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
-No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
-Black and Greige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64014,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00011,96,100
RTO
27,9001,59,843
Insurance
32,24050,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94230,232
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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