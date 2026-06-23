In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4