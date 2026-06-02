In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Elevate Comparison