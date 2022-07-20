Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Engine Type
|PURETECH 82
|1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.8 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Driver Range
|594 Km
|-
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|-
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|3
|On-Road Price
|₹6,33,439
|₹10,39,759
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,70,500
|₹9,29,900
|RTO
|₹27,420
|₹71,636
|Insurance
|₹35,019
|₹33,524
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹4,699
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,615
|₹22,348