In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs city-4th-generation Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|City-4th-generation
|Brand
|Citroen
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4