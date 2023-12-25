Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Honda City [2017-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl17.4
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-No
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-Yes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43912,71,387
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50011,16,206
RTO
27,4201,17,951
Insurance
35,01936,730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61527,327

