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Citroen C3 vs Honda City

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs City Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 City
BrandCitroenHonda
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 12 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (185/60R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm4594 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2600 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1489 mm
Width
1733 mm1748 mm
Bootspace
315 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyDriver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
23 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No4 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64013,90,572
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00011,99,900
RTO
27,9001,31,990
Insurance
32,24058,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94229,888
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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