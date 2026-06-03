In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs City Comparison