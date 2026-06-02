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Citroen C3 vs Honda Amaze

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda Amaze, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Amaze Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Amaze
BrandCitroenHonda
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 7.48 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.2L i-VTEC
Driving Range
579 Km653 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl18.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTorsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
180 mm172 mm
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2470 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1500 mm
Width
1733 mm1733 mm
Bootspace
315 litres416 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres35 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
-With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
-Beige/Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,6408,51,179
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,0007,47,790
RTO
27,90061,345
Insurance
32,24041,544
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94218,295
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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