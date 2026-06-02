In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda Amaze, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Amaze Comparison