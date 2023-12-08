In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda All New City, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Honda All New City, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs 5.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Honda All New City Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less