In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Ford Aspire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Aspire Comparison