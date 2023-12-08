In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Force Motors Gurkha, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Force Motors Gurkha, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs 5.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less