In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Gurkha [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Force Motors
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|2596 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4