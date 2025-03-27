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HomeCompare CarsC3 vs Gurkha [2021-2024]

Citroen C3 vs Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Gurkha [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Gurkha [2021-2024]
BrandCitroenForce Motors
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc2596 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear View
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 82F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringMulti-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15245 / 70 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm4116
Wheelbase
2540 mm2400
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm2075
Width
1733 mm1812
Bootspace
315 litres500
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors3
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres63
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips1 Trip
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
-4 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000300000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
--
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
-Dark Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64016,25,234
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00013,59,000
RTO
27,9001,81,875
Insurance
32,24083,859
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94234,932
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
The Citroen C3 Aircross Marine Nationale is a one-off tactical SUV, which celebrates the 400th anniversary of the French Navy.
Citroen C3 Aircross turned into a tactical SUV; gets warship paint, off-road tyres, submarine-themed red light & more
26 Jun 2026
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The complete Citroen range will be sold to commercial vehicle operators, barring the C5 Aircross
Citroen to offer C3, Basalt, Aircross & eC3 under ‘Drive’ range for commercial buyers
20 Aug 2025
The Citroen C3X comes in as the new top end variant in the Citroen C3 range, with enhanced features
Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Here's what the extra cash gets you
13 Aug 2025
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
6 Aug 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
Citroen C3: First Drive Review
15 Jun 2022
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Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
2 Aug 2023
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