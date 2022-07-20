HT Auto
Citroen C3 vs Datsun redi-GO

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
A
₹3.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 820.8 L
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm54 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm72 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl20.71
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-No
Anti-glare Mirrors
-No
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,4394,42,667
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,5003,97,800
RTO
27,42021,412
Insurance
35,01922,955
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,6159,514
