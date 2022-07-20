Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|PURETECH 82
|0.8 L
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|54 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|72 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.8 kmpl
|20.71
|Driver Range
|594 Km
|-
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|No
|Parking Assist
|-
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹6,33,439
|₹4,42,667
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,70,500
|₹3,97,800
|RTO
|₹27,420
|₹21,412
|Insurance
|₹35,019
|₹22,955
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,615
|₹9,514