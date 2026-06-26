In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Datsun go-plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs go-plus Comparison