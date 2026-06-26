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Citroen C3 vs Datsun go-plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Datsun go-plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs go-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Go-plus
BrandCitroenDatsun
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 4.2 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl19.02 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1198 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 82Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI
Driving Range
579 Km672 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm104 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl19.02 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm67 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Transverse link
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2450 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg904 kg
Height
1586 mm1507 mm
Width
1733 mm1636 mm
Bootspace
315 litres347 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres35 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesNo
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited Warranty
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
--
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
--
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
-Grey and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,6404,80,970
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,0004,25,926
RTO
27,90023,367
Insurance
32,24029,327
Accessories Charges
02,350
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94210,337
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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