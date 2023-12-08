In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs 5.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less