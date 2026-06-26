In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3 [Old Generation], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs eC3 [Old Generation] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Citroen
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|320 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|29.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)