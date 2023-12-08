Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Citroen eC3

In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
PURETECH 82-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-No
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43913,11,146
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50012,43,000
RTO
27,42016,000
Insurance
35,01951,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61528,181

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    The Citroen e-C3 sold in Europe and India share little barring the name. Here's what's different on the models
    India-spec Citroen e-C3 vs Euro-spec e-C3: What’s different on the electric hatchbacks?
    21 Oct 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
