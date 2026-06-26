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Citroen C3 vs Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3 [Old Generation], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs eC3 [Old Generation] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Ec3 [old generation]
BrandCitroenCitroen
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Range-320 km/charge
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-29.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 82-
Driving Range
579 Km320 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm143 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm56 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2540 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1586 mm
Width
1733 mm1733 mm
Bootspace
315 litres315 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable140000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable7
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested0 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
-No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64013,39,934
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00012,76,300
RTO
27,90012,580
Insurance
32,24050,554
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94228,800
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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