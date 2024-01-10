In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less