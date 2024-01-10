Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 110K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Driving Range
833 Km950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl21.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91912,92,921
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00011,14,000
RTO
74,5301,23,400
Insurance
50,78955,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17827,789

