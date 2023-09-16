In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR and Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less