Citroen C3 Aircross vs Tata Punch CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2 Revotron
Driving Range
833 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9198,01,156
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0007,09,000
RTO
74,53051,540
Insurance
50,78940,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17817,219

    Latest News

    Tata Punch EV has five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
    Tata Punch EV variants explained as bookings open ahead of launch
    7 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors has rolled out 3 lakh units of Punch SUV within a little over two years since it was first launched in India.
    Tata Punch SUV hits 3 lakh production milestone. All eyes on Punch EV launch this year
    5 Jan 2024
    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
