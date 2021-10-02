Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Tata Punch

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2 Revotron
Driving Range
833 Km702
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9196,14,688
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0005,49,000
RTO
74,53030,960
Insurance
50,78934,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17813,212

