Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs 5.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Petrol. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less
|Engine Type
|PURETECH 110
|1.2 L Revotron
|Driving Range
|833 Km
|704.85
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.5 kmpl
|19.05
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹11,24,919
|₹6,43,906
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,99,000
|₹5,84,900
|RTO
|₹74,530
|₹30,346
|Insurance
|₹50,789
|₹28,160
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹24,178
|₹13,840