Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 Aircross vs Kushaq

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.0 TSI Petrol
Driving Range
833 Km894
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl17.88
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyExternal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91912,08,864
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,49,999
RTO
74,5301,12,930
Insurance
50,78945,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17825,983

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
    Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
    5 Jan 2024
    Skoda Kushaq has a dignified European design on the outside but with doses of chrome to appeal to more prospective buyers. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Skoda Kushaq first drive review: Confident foray into mid-size SUV space
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     