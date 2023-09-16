Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 Aircross vs Duster

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Renault Duster

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
₹9.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.5 H4K
Driving Range
833 Km825
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl14.19
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91911,21,980
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0009,86,050
RTO
74,53072,902
Insurance
50,78948,754
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17823,819

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars