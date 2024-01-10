In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, MG Hector Price starts at Rs 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less