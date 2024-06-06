In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 Aircross vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3 aircross
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4