Compare CarsC3 Aircross vs Swift [2021-2024]

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 Aircross vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 aircross Swift [2021-2024]
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2L Dual Jet
Driving Range
833 Km858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl23.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
4323 mm3845
Wheelbase
2671 mm2450
Kerb Weight
1195 kg875
Height
1665 mm1530
Width
1796 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
444 litres268
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9196,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0005,99,450
RTO
74,53028,808
Insurance
50,78932,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17814,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Powerful engineBrilliant ride quality
Cons
Lack of basic features

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

