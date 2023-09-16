In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less