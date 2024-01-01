In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 21.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less