Citroen C3 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR
₹4.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 110G12B
Driving Range
833 Km644.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl16.11
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9194,85,048
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0004,30,000
RTO
74,53024,700
Insurance
50,78929,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17810,425

