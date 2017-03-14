Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 Aircross vs Dzire

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2L DualJet
Driving Range
833 Km860.62
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl23.26
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9196,80,137
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0005,98,000
RTO
74,53030,629
Insurance
50,78929,667
Accessories Charges
010,123
FastTag Charges
600600
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17814,379

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.35 - 9.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Baleno vs Dzire
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swiftnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dzire vs Swift
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Aura998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|Diesel|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.3 - 9.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aura vs Dzire

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars