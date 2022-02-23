Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma 1.2
₹6.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2L VVT
Driving Range
833 Km777.37 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl21.01 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9197,23,993
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0006,35,000
RTO
74,53051,100
Insurance
50,78937,393
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17815,561

