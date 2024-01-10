In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Scorpio-N, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Scorpio-N, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Mahindra Scorpio-N Price starts at Rs 13.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Scorpio-N: 1997 cc engine, 13.67 to 18.57 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less