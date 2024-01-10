Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Scorpio Classic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1102.2 L mHawk
Driving Range
833 Km900 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl15 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91914,39,064
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00011,99,000
RTO
74,5301,61,875
Insurance
50,78977,689
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17830,931

