In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.