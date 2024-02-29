In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT.
C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 Aircross vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3 aircross
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4