Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Sonet

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 110Smartstream G 1.2
Driving Range
833 Km828
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl18.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9197,89,101
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0006,89,000
RTO
74,53048,230
Insurance
50,78931,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17816,535

