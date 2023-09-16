In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less