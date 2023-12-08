Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Verna

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Verna
Hyundai Verna
EX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.5 l MPi
Driving Range
833 Km837 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl18.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91912,73,027
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,96,500
RTO
74,5301,21,650
Insurance
50,78954,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17827,362
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive review

es of the model in a market dominated by SUVs. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Design updates </b><br>The exterior styling of the new Hyundai Verna, now in its sixth-generation, has been redone entirely. The face gets the bulk of the attention and sports a new parametric grille in blackened chrome, an LED light bar stretching between the LED DRLs and a new head light design. The Verna sits on 16-inch wheels as standard but depending on the engine option selected, gets either diamond-cut alloys or blacked alloys with red brake calipers. Over at the rear, the bumper has been reworked and so have the light signatures. The LED connected light strip also makes its debut on the model. The overall styling is a bit too polarizing and may or may not appeal to every sedan buyer in the market. But in terms of dimensions, the new Verna has grown. The segment-leading wheelbase is the biggest highlight here. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin highlights </b><br>The new Verna benefits enormously from its extended wheelbase which translates into more leg space for rear-seat passengers. The leather seat upholstery, the contrast stitching, the layered dashboard design, the two dashboard colour options – depending on the engine version selected, the 10.25-inch display and the switchable control for infotainment and climate control are some key note points. There is also a sunroof and the front seats now get both cooling and heated functions. The steering wheel design has been updated while the ambient lighting layout too has been updated. The Verna, therefore, offers an even more premium cabin, now with enhanced feature list and more space. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive traits </b><br>There are two petrol engine options with multiple transmission choices on the new Hyundai Verna. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor has been carried forward and is predictable in its drive trait. It is mated to a manual and an eight-step CVT. The automatic gearbox does take a bit of time to tick the right number and the engine builds momentum gradually. For more, much more fun though, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor ought to be the choice. One of the most powerful engines with dollops of torque, it is mighty capable of sprinting towards triple-digit speeds. The light steering set up aids in quick moves in congested cities but continues to lack needed feedback on highway speeds. The suspension has been stiffened and the NVH levels are well under control. There is also Level 2 ADAS technology which highlights the exhaustive feature list of the vehicle.

Read More

