Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Santro

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Driving Range
833 Km700
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl20
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9195,35,324
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0004,76,690
RTO
74,53026,568
Insurance
50,78931,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17811,506

