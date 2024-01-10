In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less