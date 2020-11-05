Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.0 l Turbo GDi
Driving Range
833 Km749 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91911,66,893
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,15,600
RTO
74,5301,11,993
Insurance
50,78938,800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17825,081

