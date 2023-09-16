Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹5.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2 Kappa
Driving Range
833 Km777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl21
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9196,35,685
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0005,68,500
RTO
74,53031,740
Insurance
50,78934,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17813,663

