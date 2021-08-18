Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 Aircross vs Aura

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Aura

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Aura, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2 Kappa Petrol
Driving Range
833 Km777 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl21 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9197,20,366
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0006,29,600
RTO
74,53053,072
Insurance
50,78937,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17815,483

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Honda Amaze1199.0 cc to 1498.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Aura998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|Diesel|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.3 - 9.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Amaze vs Aura
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Aura998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|Diesel|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.3 - 9.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dzire vs Aura

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars