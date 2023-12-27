Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Honda WR-V

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda WR-V, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
WR-V
Honda WR-V
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 110i-VTEC
Driving Range
833 Km660
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl16.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9199,77,720
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0008,76,008
RTO
74,53067,651
Insurance
50,78933,561
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17821,015

