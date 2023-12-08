In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less