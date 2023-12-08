In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Citroen eC3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen C3 Aircross and Citroen eC3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR and Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less