In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Volvo XC40, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs XC40 Comparison