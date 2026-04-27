In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|BYD
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-