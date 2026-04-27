hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsSeal vs Fortuner Legender

BYD Seal vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Fortuner legender
BrandBYDToyota
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge1152 km/charge
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Charging Time12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-

Filters
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BYD Seal Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Charging Time
12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
510 km1152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds10.4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Max Speed
180 kmph190 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R18265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double WishboneDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R18265 / 60 R18
Bootspace
400 litres296 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
4800 mm4795 mm
Wheelbase
2920 mm2745 mm
Height
1460 mm1835 mm
Kerb Weight
1922 kg-
Width
1875 mm1855 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
HalogenLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
63
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
126
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch8 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (ANCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black / Tahiti BlueDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Black / Tahiti BlueMaroon / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72649,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00041,54,200
RTO
29,0005,66,675
Insurance
1,63,2261,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,05,755
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid electric performancePacked with cabin featuresSporty sedan looks

Cons

Low ground clearance Lacks physical buttons on the dashboard

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV and BYD Seal are two premium electric sedans with very different pricing and feature strategies.
Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV vs BYD Seal: Pricing, features and performance compared
27 Apr 2026
File photo: Legender is the top-spec variant of Toyota Fortuner.
Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales
1 Dec 2021
BYD teases the upcoming Seal 08 sedan and Sealion 08 SUV, set to become flagship models from the carmaker.
BYD’s next-gen Seal 08 and Sealion 08 teased ahead of 2026 debut
16 Dec 2025
The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46.36 lakh
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched with manual transmission. Here's what's new
5 Mar 2025
Along with a manual transmission, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT adds on  superior suction-based seats with a ventilation system for the front row. 
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at 46.36 lakh. Here's what the new variant gets
5 Mar 2025
The BYD Seal U will be the first model in India to feature the company's DM-i plug-in hybrid technology.
BYD to launch Seal U SUV with DM-i PHEV technology in India this year
9 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
22 Apr 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
BYD Sealion 7 is based on the e-Platform 3.0 shared with the Seal sedan and will be available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The top-end version comes with all-wheel drive setup and an output of 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm peak torque.
BYD Sealion 7 review: Worthy challenger to Koreans, luxury EVs
17 Feb 2025
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers