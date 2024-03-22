In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 13.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs Kodiaq Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Kodiaq Brand BYD Skoda Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 34.99 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge - Mileage - 13.32 kmpl Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -