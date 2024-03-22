HT Auto
BYD Seal vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Seal vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Kodiaq
BrandBYDSkoda
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 34.99 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage-13.32 kmpl
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-

Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Style
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72640,48,783
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00034,99,000
RTO
29,0003,82,900
Insurance
1,63,2261,66,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,26787,024
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium interiorsEnergetic engine

Cons

CostlyMileage

    Latest News

    The Skoda Kodiaq is now available only in the top-spec L&K trim, which is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh cheaper
    Skoda Kodiaq gets A 2 lakh price cut, variant lineup revised
    22 Mar 2024
    BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants and two battery pack options.
    BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch
    20 Mar 2024
    BYD traces its origin back to 1995 with BYD Auto as one of its subsidiaries that was founded in 2003. It has its is headquarter in Shenzen. It offers its cars in select markets of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and in India, apart from its home base of China.
    To buy or bye: BYD EV customers in India highlight the highs and lows
    14 Mar 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India &nbsp;
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know
    16 Mar 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
    18 Jan 2022
    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Price, features, spec explained
    10 Jan 2022
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
