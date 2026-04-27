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BYD Seal vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Pajero Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Pajero sport
BrandBYDMitsubishi
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 27.45 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2477 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-

Filters
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BYD Seal Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm350 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Charging Time
12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
510 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Double WishboneDouble wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R18265 / 65 R17
Bootspace
400 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
145 mm215 mm
Length
4800 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
2920 mm2800 mm
Height
1460 mm1840 mm
Kerb Weight
1922 kg1935 kg
Width
1875 mm1815 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoBody Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoDecals
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
63
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
Yes-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
126+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Front Center)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black / Tahiti BlueSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Black / Tahiti Blue-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72633,44,344
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00028,35,500
RTO
29,0003,70,438
Insurance
1,63,2261,38,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,26771,882
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid electric performancePacked with cabin featuresSporty sedan looks

Cons

Low ground clearance Lacks physical buttons on the dashboard

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