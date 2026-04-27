In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|BYD
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-