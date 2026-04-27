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BYD Seal vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal Countryman
BrandBYDMINI
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage-15.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-

Filters
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BYD Seal Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left Side
Rear View
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp296 bhp
Charging Time
12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
510 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds5.4 second
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm-
Max Speed
180 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkMultilink
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R18R19
Bootspace
400 litres505 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
4800 mm4447 mm
Wheelbase
2920 mm2692 mm
Height
1460 mm1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1922 kg1735 kg
Width
1875 mm1843 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
6-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
12-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Front Center)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Black / Tahiti Blue-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Black / Tahiti Blue-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72674,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00064,90,000
RTO
29,0006,78,000
Insurance
1,63,2262,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,60,134
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid electric performancePacked with cabin featuresSporty sedan looks

Cons

Low ground clearance Lacks physical buttons on the dashboard

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