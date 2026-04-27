In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Countryman
|Brand
|BYD
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|15.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-