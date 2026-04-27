In 2026 when choosing among the BYD Seal and MINI Cooper JCW, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|BYD
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|-